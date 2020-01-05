|
McBride, Steven
Steven Edward McBride died January 1, 2020 at age 68. Steve practiced law for more than 40 years in Denver. In his colleagues' words, "He was one of the greats."
Steve was born in Dayton, Ohio to Robert Edward and Luella Kathleen McBride. He attended public schools in Indiana and Pennsylvania where his father was a college professor and dean, then to Denison University in Granville, Ohio where he majored in English and history, played varsity basketball, graduated with High Honors and was honored by Phi Beta Kappa and Omicron Delta Kappa. He attended the University of Denver College of Law, graduating in 1976. With partner Tommy D. Drinkwine, they formed the law firm of Drinkwine & McBride. For the first twenty years of his professional life, Steve had a general practice; for the last 20 years, he specialized in family law. For the past year and a half he was of counsel with Ciancio, Ciancio, Brown, P.C.
During his legal career he led many organizations, including being president of the Arapahoe County Bar Association, the Colorado Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, the Family Law Section of the Colorado Bar Association, and the Metropolitan Denver Interdisciplinary Council. He received many awards, including the Colorado Bar Association Professionalism award, the Arapahoe County Bar Association Outstanding Young Lawyer Award in 1987 and the ACBA Lifetime Achievement Award.
An ardent golfer and Broncos fan, Steve engaged with children and youth by coaching baseball, soccer, and basketball. He was instrumental in founding and maintaining SungateKids, which has been helping child victims of assault since the 1990s.
He is survived by his daughter Alison Winn (Shawn); sons Ian McBride (significant other Alexandra Struzziero) and Mitchell Polutchko; grandchildren Braelyn and Harbour Winn; his brother Ron McBride (Michele) of Indianapolis and sister Judith Bentley (Allen) of Seattle; niece Anne Bentley of Portland, Oregon; nephews Peter Bentley (Roseann) of Seattle and Michael McBride (Jennifer) of Indianapolis, and many cousins.
A celebration of life will be Wednesday, January 8 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, Highlands Ranch.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Fight Like a Bronco Cause by making a donation to the in Steve's name and memory.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 5, 2020