Christ the King Episcopal Chr
6490 Carr St
Arvada, CO 80004
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Coats, Steven Michael
February 19, 1958 - April 7, 2019

Steve passed away after a short illness. He is survived by his father, James B. Coats, his mother, Mary M. (Peggy) Peterson(Doug), brother, James Scott Coats(Terry), Niece, Kristen Coats, Step-sisters, Dana Gasperik(Dave), Lisa Thomson(Ronald), Step-nieces and nephews, Alexander, Liam, Maya and Skye. Cousins, Kimberly Stanier (John), Stephanie Evans and Christian Evans. Steve was happiest when he was working and owned his own painting and drywall business. He was a Bronco fan and followed car racing. He loved music, animals and gardening. His happy personality and free spirit will be missed by his loved ones and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15th, 11:00 a.m. at Christ The King Episcopal Church, 6490 Carr St., Arvada, CO.
Published in Denver Post from June 12 to June 14, 2019
