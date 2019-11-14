Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
View Map
Steven Needler


1956 - 2019
Steven Needler Obituary
Needler, Steven
03/20/1956 - 11/08/2019

Steven Paul Needler, Centennial, passed away November 08, 2019. Steven was born March 20, 1956, to Martin and Lore Needler on Heidelberg Airbase, Germany. Steven grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, earning a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of New Mexico; as well as a Master of Business Administration from Phoenix University and a Master of Environmental Science from the School of Mines in Colorado. Steven worked in the defense and telecommunications industries in Maine, Utah, and Colorado. Steven is survived by his wife, Tasha Semotan of Centennial, Colorado; brother Dan Needler (Amber Collins) and niece Chardonnay Needler of Sacramento California; stepmother Jan Black of Monterey, California; uncle Dick Levy of DeWitt, New York; and daughter Sarah Needler of Lafayette, Colorado. Steven's chosen family and friends spanned the globe. Steven attended Congregation B'nai Torah in Westminster, Colorado. Services will be held Friday, November 15, at 11:30 a.m. at Feldman Mortuary, with Rabbi Heilman of B'nai Torah presiding.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 14, 2019
