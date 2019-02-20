Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
Steve Baugh, Broomfield. Husband of Denise Baugh. Father of Evan & Aron Baugh. Son of Ann & Richard Baugh, AL. Son-in-law of George (Nancy) Collins, WY. Brother of Adele (John) Bayley, MI, & Jim Baugh, AL. Memorial Service, Sunday, 9:30am, Feldman Mortuary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Baugh Boys College Memorial Fund, c/o Canvas Credit Union, Broomfield Branch, 5155 West 120th Ave., Bromfield, CO 80020.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019
