Steven T. Jirsa
1948 - 2020
Jirsa, Steven T
01/07/1948 - 08/15/2020

On August 15, Steve Jirsa died at home after a long battle with cancer. Steve is survived by wife, Barb, and children, Benjamin (Cathie) and Katherine (Kass); four grandchildren; special person, Jeff Kass; and siblings, Paul Jirsa, Mark Jirsa, and Joyce Ann Jirsa Kallsen. Steve was born January 7, 1948 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated in 1966 from Cumberland High School in Wisconsin. He attended the University of Eau Claire-Wisconsin for two years and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1970. Upon graduation, his love of skiing and a job at the Colorado Department of Highways brought him west. He also loved golf and was an active member at Valley Country Club. Steve formed Jirsa-Hedrick Structural Consultants with Ron Hedrick in 1990. JHA has provided structural design services on many major projects in the Denver metro area and throughout the United States. Upon retiring from JHA, Steve promptly started Jirsa Structural Consulting, working from home until April when his health worsened. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to: The Denver Hospice, 501 S. Cherry St., Suite 700, Denver, CO 80146; Western States Cancer Research NCORP, 1325 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222; The Guardians, Valley Country Club, 14601 Country Club Dr., Centennial, CO. 80016


Published in Denver Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
