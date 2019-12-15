|
Snyder, Steven V.
1949 - 2019
All who knew or met Steve Snyder would agree that he was one of the best people. Known as a giving individual, Steve will be remembered fondly. This is his story.
Steve was born in California to Dutch and Millie Snyder, two World War II Veterans who had met, fell in love, and married on the front lines during the war. He was the eldest of his 5 siblings, and by nature that just meant he was granted more patience than the others. During his time at home with his family, and being a military household, Steve travelled everywhere. When his father started a new post at Fitsimmons Army Hospital in Colorado, Steve felt like Denver was home. During his time in Denver Steve had a small, tight knit friends' group, who in 1996, introduced him to Lynn. After 5 years of dating, they decided to share their lives together.
Steve had a calm and quiet yet bright and sweet demeanor. He took a page out of his father, and mother's, book and proudly served in the United States Navy, but because he was humble and helpful, that wasn't the only thing he wanted to be known for. He is better known for his gift of giving and patience.
To know Steve and have Steve's friendship was like standing on solid ground. He was kind, giving freely of his time, talents, and ear. He loved his wife, supported her, and was kind and patient. He was a great friend and neighbor. He was easy to like because he was a man of his word, when he started a project, he saw it through. He was the best cheerleader anyone could ask for, and was loyal, making him "one of the good ones."
Steve really enjoyed giving. And not just material things, giving of himself. His even character, and optimism is what drew people around him; his skill set with carpentry and gardening always came in handy; his love and generosity, as well as his affinity to not complain made him easy to get along with.
Steve is deeply missed, fondly remembered, and at peace. Over the last years of his life he suffered with illness, for which he never complained, culminating in his beloved wife, Lynn losing the love of her life. His sisters, Shellie (John), Stacie (Mike), Sue (Gary), brothers, Scott (De) Sherman (Julie), brother-in-law, Doug (Gail), and sister-in-law, Debbie (Ski), as well as many friends and family will also miss him. Steve is at peace resting well with his parents. We respect both sides of the veil and ease our loss in remembering a gentle and beloved husband, friend, son and brother. We have a deep and unfiltered love that will never fade.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 15, 2019