Steven W. Brodie
1947 - 2020
Brodie, Steven W. "Steve" August 3, 1947 - April 5, 2020 Our beloved Steve died at home in Aurora, Colorado after falling ill from coronavirus. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, to Eugenia ("Jeanne") Adair Brodie (nee Langley) and James Robert Brodie. Raised in California, the eldest of twelve. Graduated 1965 St. Mary's High School, Berkeley, California. Ironworker Apprenticeship in footsteps of father James, and grandfather William T. Brodie. A Vietnam Veteran, Steve served in US Army from 1965-68. Member 818th Engineer Battalion. US Army Engineer School, Engineer Equipment Repairman. Recipient of National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Two Bronze Stars; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Overseas Bar; Expert Rifleman; Good Conduct Medal; Honorable Discharge. Steve was a proud Reinforcing Steel Union Ironworker. From Journeyman to General Supervisor, working on skyscrapers, highways, bridges, and airports; in California, Hawaii, Utah, Colorado and Arizona. An epic project was ocean platforms for Norway's Dywidag. U.S. companies included J.D. Steel; building the Tabor Center in Denver. With Lost Construction, building Denver's Coors Field Stadium. On retiring, Steve applied skills to his business, 'Highland Handyman'; his clients shared word-of-mouth praise; many became lasting friends. A major passion was baseball. A regular at Colorado Rockies' games, and going to Spring Training games with late father, James, and uncle, Jack Brodie. His grandchildren know that Steve was never happier than when at a game with his brood. Steve traveled far and wide with partner, Susan Brinton; trips included Scotland, Europe, Iceland, New Zealand, Mexico, and across the US. Preceded in death by parents, and siblings Michael and Mary. Survived by son, Keith Wade Brodie of Virginia, and eight grandchildren: Kane, Alyssa, Kelton, Ashley, Arielle, Kian, and twins Kyle and Karter; by long-time partner and friend, Susan Brinton of Colorado; and siblings, Karen Brodie of Arizona, Matthew Brodie (AZ), Robert Brodie (AZ), Christina Pringle of South Carolina, Eileen Brodie of California, Kathleen Liberacki (CO), Janet Castaneda (AZ), Susan Jacka (Haddleton) of New Zealand, Mark Brodie of Arizona. Aunt Janis Taylor (nee Langley), aunt Peg Doherty (nee Brodie), uncle Jack and aunt Peggy-Jo Brodie; and cousins from the Brodie, Doherty, and Langley families, and nieces and nephews. Steve was gregarious and generous; always willing to help others. He truly valued his family and friends. Interment: Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colorado, where a private Memorial is to be held at a future date, and later a Celebration at Grand Lake, Colorado, when circumstances allow.

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
All Veterans Funeral & Cremation
3200 Wadsworth Boulevard
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(800) 766-7007
