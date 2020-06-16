Stuart Gottesfeld,

Gottesfeld, Stuart A.
85, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, passed away on June 14, 2020. He was born in Denver and went to East High School, attended Amherst College, and graduated from the University of Colorado School of Medicine. After his residency training at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, he served as a physician in the Army for two years, before coming back to Denver. He established a successful private practice associated with Rose Hospital, that eventually included his two younger brothers, and eventually his oldest son. He served on numerous boards, including the Colorado State Board of Medical Examiners and the Colorado Health Foundation, and served as President of the Medical Staff and Vice Chair of the Department of OBGYN, both at Rose Hospital. He retired from clinical practice after nearly four decades and thousands of babies delivered. Until earlier this year, he continued to contribute to his profession through his passion for teaching, advocating for women's health and meeting with the University of Colorado OBGYN residents several mornings a week. His commitment to education extended to volunteering as a science teacher and administrator at Keshet of the Rockies in support of special needs children at Jewish schools in the Denver Metro region. While known as an excellent surgeon, teacher and clinician, he was a committed husband and devoted father and grandfather. Stuart is survived by his wife Marilyn of 58 years, sons Marshall (Joyce), Stephen (Karen), and Jon (Linda), grandchildren Julia, Max, Laura, Ben, Eli, Sam, Oliver, Sarah, and Mae, sister Phyllis Gottesfeld Knight and brother Ray Gottesfeld. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Gottesfeld.
Private Service Tuesday, 1pm. Public livestream and virtual shiva information on Stuart's obituary page at www.FeldmanMortuary.com.
If you would like to make a donation in his honor, please consider: Plannedparenthood.org or Keshetoftherockies.org
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 16, 2020.