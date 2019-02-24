|
|
Schneck, Stuart A.
4/1/1929 - 2/18/2019
Stuart A. Schneck, MD, 89, passed away at home unexpectedly. One of the longest-serving and most distinguished members of the Department of Neurology at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, his tenure spanned nearly 40 years as a clinician and teacher. Born in New York City, he graduated from Franklin & Marshall College and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He came to Colorado in 1954 for his residency in internal medicine. In 1955 he entered the U.S. Air Force for a two-year stint as a flight surgeon, returning to UCHSC to complete a residency in neurology. He did a neuropathology fellowship at New York's Columbia University and joined the UCHSC faculty in 1963. In addition to becoming a professor of neurology and pathology, Stuart served with distinction as an associate dean for clinical affairs in the School of Medicine, president of the University Hospital Medical Board, president of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and national president of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. In 2018, the Neurology Department created an endowed fund in his name to recognize outstanding performance during the neurology clerkship by a graduating CU medical student. Stuart was known nationally for his clinical expertise, his brilliance as a teacher and his leadership qualities.
Survived by Ida, his wife of nearly 63 years; daughter Lisa (Dennis Bledsoe); and son Christopher (Patricia Braun). Memorial services on the Anschutz Medical Campus to be announced. Donations to Rocky Mountain Stroke Center or the CU Anschutz Medical School fund for financial aid - University of Colorado Foundation, PO Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217 or https://giving.cu.edu/StuartSchneck.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2019