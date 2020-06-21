Stuart C. Rogers
Rogers, Stuart C.

82 of Littleton. Pre- deceased by wife Polly Childs Rogers. Survived by daughter Alex Stockon and fiance Kenny Fountain; grandchildren Domonique and Cody
Stockon; sisters-in-law Mary Childs Leeper and Ellin Childs Hayes; brothers-in-law Andy Andersen and Gordon Hayes. Private Graveside Service will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery on Monday, June 29th. Please see full obituary at www.drinkwinemortuary.com.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
Ft. Logan National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
(303) 794-6376
