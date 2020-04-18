Macmillan, Stuart 10/19/1951 - 04/09/2020 Stuart Macmillan passed away suddenly and quietly from natural causes at his home in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado on April 9, 2020. We will always treasure his deeply caring and quiet nature, sense of humor and gentle smile. He was born to Bernice and Simon Macmillan in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the middle of seven children in a close-knit family. He completed his B.S. in Mathematics at the University of Alberta and his M.S. and Ph.D. at Stanford University. He and his wife of 37 years, Kathleen, met as graduate students and married at Stanford Memorial Church. Most recently, he was a Precourt Energy Scholar and Adjunct Professor at Stanford where he co-taught the Energy Technology Collaborative (Energy 203), a project-based course focused on sustainable technologies and challenging world problems. Before that, he was a Chief Scientist at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). As a leader and advisor, Stuart mentored students and colleagues with perceptive insight and great kindness. At Sun Microsystems, he served on the founding team of JavaSoft and helped shape the future of the Internet. Over the course of his career, he visited all seven continents, always listening to and learning from everyone he met. For the last twenty years Stuart and his family have spent many happy times in Victoria, BC, a gathering place for the Macmillan family and friends. Stuart is survived by his wife, Kathleen Gilbert-Macmillan, his daughter Elise, son Evan, daughter-in-law Julie and granddaughter Lucy, as well as his brother Bruce, sisters Lynne Wiebe (Lloyd) and Laurie Pollitt (Kevin), 16 nieces and nephews and 15 grand-nieces and nephews. His steady, generous presence will be profoundly missed by his family, colleagues, students and friends. A celebration for everyone will take place as soon as possible at the SimonB in Victoria, BC, Canada. Donations in his memory may be made to the International Dark Sky Association at www.darksky.org or the Food Bank of the Rockies.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020.