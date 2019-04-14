Denver Post Obituaries
|
Bullock Mortuary
1375 E. Hampden Avenue
Englewood, CO 80113
(303) 789-2535
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation
Following Services
1964 - 2019 Obituary
Stuart Sanderson Obituary
Sanderson, Stuart
"Scotty"
April 6th, 1964 - April 12th, 2019

Resident of Centennial, son of Maruta ("Marti") Mang and Blaine Kay Sanderson Sr. (deceased), and step-father Richard H Mang (deceased).
Scotty was a friend to everyone and a comforter to the downtrodden, giving people his last few dollars "because I knew they had it rougher than me". He was an artist finding his expression in music and painting. Never requiring a photo for inspiration, he simply "saw in his mind" what he wanted to paint. He was in many bands as a bassist, enjoying his greatest success with "The Skip Notes". He kept many sprinkler systems customers happy under his "Yo Sprinkler Dude" moniker. Further survived by sweetheart, Susie Toms, brothers Blaine Sanderson (Robin), Christopher Sanderson, sister Alana Sanderson Artzer, Aunt Anda Schaaf, Uncle Winston Sanderson, cousins Anne Berstler (Mike), Eric Schaaf (Leni), Kent Schaaf (Martina), nieces Lauren McDonough (Andrew), Maiya Sanderson, Mikayla Miller, nephews Hunter and Holden Artzer, great-nephew Patrick McDonough, step-brothers Spencer (Stephanie) and Alex (Terresa) Jorgensen. Visitation Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 at 10:00 AM, services at 11:00 AM.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2019
