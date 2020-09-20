Zimmerman, Stuart
3/5/1941 - 9/12/2020
Stuart Zimmerman, 79, passed away peacefully on September 12th in Denver, CO surrounded by his loving family. A devoted family man, Stuart is survived by Kathy, his dedicated wife of nearly 57 years, their son, Robert (Mike), daughter, Susan (Hank), granddaughters, Ginny and Sadie, brothers, Lon (Judy) and Jim (Vicky), and nieces and nephews.
Stuart grew up in Saint Louis, MO and attended Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA (1963). He married the love of his life and settled in Saint Louis, joining the family's business, Cahokia Flour Company. He became CEO in 1976 and grew the business into an industry leader. Additionally, Stu was passionate in sharing his leadership acumen with many alumni, professional and civic organizations. In 2004, Stuart and Kathy relocated to join his daughter's and son's family in Colorado.
The family would like to thank our "angels" who took such good care of Stuart these past years. Several celebrations of Stuart's life are planned for 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Caring Solutions of Greater Saint Louis - https://caringsolutions.org
- where Stuart was a founding member.