Zimmerman, Stuart
3/5/1941 - 9/12/2020

Stuart Zimmerman, 79, passed away peacefully on September 12th in Denver, CO surrounded by his loving family. A devoted family man, Stuart is survived by Kathy, his dedicated wife of nearly 57 years, their son, Robert (Mike), daughter, Susan (Hank), granddaughters, Ginny and Sadie, brothers, Lon (Judy) and Jim (Vicky), and nieces and nephews.

Stuart grew up in Saint Louis, MO and attended Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA (1963). He married the love of his life and settled in Saint Louis, joining the family's business, Cahokia Flour Company. He became CEO in 1976 and grew the business into an industry leader. Additionally, Stu was passionate in sharing his leadership acumen with many alumni, professional and civic organizations. In 2004, Stuart and Kathy relocated to join his daughter's and son's family in Colorado.

The family would like to thank our "angels" who took such good care of Stuart these past years. Several celebrations of Stuart's life are planned for 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Caring Solutions of Greater Saint Louis - https://caringsolutions.org - where Stuart was a founding member.


Published in Denver Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 17, 2020
I feel so grateful that I was able to get to know you. Your hard work and resilience shined through until the end of your life. You will be missed by so many. May you rest in peace.
Melanie Shovlin
September 16, 2020
Every time we interacted with Stuart
We felt better, grateful for the opportunity to share his presence!
Nancy and Duane BAUMANN
September 16, 2020
What wonderful friends we immediately found in Stuart and Kathy when they became our next-door duplex neighbors in Edwards, CO. We always cherished our great times together and found both Stuart and Kathy to be the most genuine friends. Can't imagine how much Kathy and his loving family miss him now.
Tom & Emma Hoffmann
Neighbor
September 16, 2020
He was certainly an accomplished and well-loved man. May he rest in peace.
Pat Finnoff
Friend
