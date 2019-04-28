Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Living Waters Tabernacle
1701 S. Sherman St.
Denver, CO
View Map
Sue Cook Obituary
Cook, Sue

Sue, 91, went home to be with her Lord on April 22, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Ret. Lt. Col. Eugene Cook, USAF; devoted mother of Cecilia (Ron) Erickson, Carol (Don) Elliott, Diane (Roger) Zastrow, Debra (Michael) Blake and Bud (Cheryl) Cook; proud grandmother of Kristine, Jeff, Angela, Michelle, Jodi, Yantze, Zak and Brett; and loving great-grandfather of Nicole, Kim, Brandon, Connor, Brady, Kayli, Maddie, Declan, Liam and Brandon.
A service celebrating Sue's life and Homegoing will be Wednesday, May 1, 10 a.m. at Living Waters Tabernacle, 1701 S. Sherman St., Denver.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 28, 2019
