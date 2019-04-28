|
Cook, Sue
Sue, 91, went home to be with her Lord on April 22, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Ret. Lt. Col. Eugene Cook, USAF; devoted mother of Cecilia (Ron) Erickson, Carol (Don) Elliott, Diane (Roger) Zastrow, Debra (Michael) Blake and Bud (Cheryl) Cook; proud grandmother of Kristine, Jeff, Angela, Michelle, Jodi, Yantze, Zak and Brett; and loving great-grandfather of Nicole, Kim, Brandon, Connor, Brady, Kayli, Maddie, Declan, Liam and Brandon.
A service celebrating Sue's life and Homegoing will be Wednesday, May 1, 10 a.m. at Living Waters Tabernacle, 1701 S. Sherman St., Denver.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 28, 2019