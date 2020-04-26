Cannon, Sue McCan June 23, 1927 - April 18, 2020 Sue McCan Cannon was born on June 23, 1927 and died peacefully at her home in Denver on April 18, 2020. Sue grew up on a cattle ranch in South Texas and graduated from high school at 15 years old as the Valedictorian. She attended Pine Manor Junior College and received a BA from the University of Texas. An airplane pilot and photographer, she worked for the local newspaper after graduation; her aerial photographs of a burning oil well were published by the Associated Press. In 1951, Sue married George Cannon and moved to Denver. While raising five children, traveling the world, and creating a nationally registered garden, Sue found time to build a legacy of community service in areas of interest ranging from the arts to parks. A founder of the Park People, Sue was its president for five years and served as a board member for 40 years, spearheading tree planting programs and park restoration efforts. An early Park People project was the restoration of the Four Mile Historic Park, on whose board Sue served for several years. Another visible project was Art in the City, a program that provided iconic modern sculptures in downtown Denver. Sue's interest in art focused primarily on contemporary art, although she supported the performing arts as board member and treasurer of Theater in the Park. She drove the creation of the Victoria Regional Museum Association, in Victoria, Texas and restored the historic post office and church in McFaddin, Texas. Her interest in art found its most dramatic expression in the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. Sue was a founder and served as president of the board until 2001. Her interest in the environment was expressed at home through gardening, in the city through work with the park system, and at the state level where Sue was a member of the Colorado Natural Areas Council, appointed by Governor Lamm to serve as its first president. Sue also served on the Board of Trustees of Denver Country Day School and Pine Manor College, on the Board of Governors for the University of Denver and the Board of the Denver Botanic Gardens. Described as a 'force of nature', Sue enthusiastically supported local and national politics, technology, and art. She regularly surfed the Internet, joined political rallies, and attended art openings, supporting Colorado artists first. She surrounded herself with innovation and delighted in challenging assumptions. Above all things, she was generous to the many people and causes she loved. Sue has been honored by Mayors McNichols, Pena, Webb and Hickenlooper and Governor Lamm, and was awarded the 2002 Stellar Women award. Sue is survived by her daughters Maggie (Mitch) Morrissey and Claudia (David) Knudsen, son Kerry (Susan) Cannon and grandchildren Patrick (Yuki) Cannon, Sam (Hailey) Cannon, Mitchell Morrissey, Madeline Morrissey, Sophie Cannon and Phoebe Cannon. Sue was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Sue McCan, brother Claude Kerry (Mary Carroll) McCan, Jr., husband George R. Cannon and sons George R. (Charlotte) Cannon, Jr. and James R. (Karen) Cannon. For those desiring to honor Sue's memory, please consider a donation to the Park People or the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 26, 2020.