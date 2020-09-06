1/
Sue Rizzo
1924 - 2020
Rizzo, Sue
Feb. 19, 1924 - Aug. 26, 2020

Sue Rizzo, 96, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in Denver on August 26, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in Denver on February 19, 1924 and lived in Denver area her entire life. Sue was married to Louis Rizzo for 62 years until his death in 2011. She is survived by her children - Louis (Barbara), Jo Ann, and Paul (Kevin); her grandchildren - Tony (Kathy) and Dan (Kelly); her great grandchildren - Ally, Niccolas, and Jack; her brother , George Capra; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Elizabeth Capra; her sister, Lorraine DeRose; and her brothers Salvatore and Harry Capra. She was laid to rest on September 5th at Mt Olivet Cemetery after a private Funeral Mass for the family. Donations in Sue's memory may be made to: Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church, 3549 Navajo St., Denver, CO 80211 or Denver Teachers Club, 1617 S. Acoma St., Denver, CO 80223.




Published in Denver Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
