Mizunaga, Sumiko
7/1/35 - 9/5/19
Sumiko Mizunaga of Brighton, CO passed away peacefully September 5, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa. Sumi beloved wife of the late Kenneth Mizunaga. Much loved mother of Vicky (Wayne) Namura, Wendy (Glenn) Sapp, Shelly (Keith) Hora and Larry Mizunaga. An amazing grandmother of Jasmine Sapp, Nicole (Brooks) Sapp, Kenny Hora, Donovan Hora, Sumi Mizunaga and Suki Mizunaga and great grandmother of Bailey Brooks.
Celebration of Sumi's Life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Eagle View Adult Center 1150 Prairie Center Parkway, Brighton, CO 80601 from 11 am - 2 pm.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019