Bethea, Susan Anne

02/29/1948 - 09/26/2020



Susan, sixth generation native of Colorado, passed from uterine cancer. Predeceased by husband of 30 years, John. Survived by children Gabriel & Christel Allacher, and John & Christina Bethea; grandchildren Autumn, Bailey and Jacob; and sister-in-law Linza Bethea (John Birmingham). WE ALL LOVE YOU MAMA BEAR ~ Suzy in the Sky with Diamonds





