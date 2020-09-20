McConnell, Susan B.
July 24, 1954 - Sept. 15, 2020
Susan Barbara
McConnell, age 66,
died at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center in Denver on September 15, 2020. Susan lived with metastatic lung cancer for three years, during which she participated in two clinical drug trials. Susan was grateful for the time with her family following her diagnosis and wanted others to have the same gift.
Susan was born in Rochester, New York and grew up in Webster along the shore of Lake Ontario. Her father's job with The Eastman Kodak Company moved the family to Colorado where Susan graduated from Loveland High School and Colorado State University. Susan became a social worker and sought to help and care for people throughout all chapters of her life. Following the death of a son she worked at Rose Medical Center as a counselor for families following fetal and infant loss. Susan lived in the Two Creeks neighborhood of Lakewood for over 40 years where she was active in many local organizations and activities. Susan worked in the front office of Creighton Middle School for nearly 20 years, retiring with glee in 2014.
Susan exuded an extraordinary zest for life. She was filled with joy, curiosity and compassion. Her inherent empathy, concern, and eternal optimism made her a trusted counselor to those in her life. Susan was happiest with her family in the outdoors, camping in the family trailer or sitting by the backyard pond. She embraced anyone who walked through her door, including many reptiles brought home by her children. Sharing a meal with Susan was a celebrated ritual. She had an adventurous palate and relished trying new restaurants and dishes. She believed that food nourished the heart and the soul. She nourished many with green chili, sour cream meatballs and turkey dinners.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and June Hallowell formerly of Canandaigua, New York and her son, Jamie. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Bob McConnell of Lakewood; her sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Lindsey McConnell of Denver and Mike and Viktoria McConnell of Vienna, Austria. She is also survived by her much loved younger brothers David Hallowell and Steven Hallowell and their families. Susan leaves behind countless friends, neighbors and people she touched in the community. The McConnell family will receive friends privately. Notes of condolence can be sent to PO Box 140699, Denver, CO 80214 and donations in her memory can be made to The Sarah Cannon Fund at American Cancer Society
.