Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
the Green Valley Recreation Center

Susan Dee Christensen


1947 - 2020
Susan Dee Christensen Obituary
Christensen, Susan Dee
May 2, 1947 - February 6, 2020

Susan Dee Nelson
Christensen, born May 2, 1947, passed away from complications of Parkinson's on February 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband of forty-one years, Richard Christensen; her two children, Laura Christensen and Eric Kruse, and daughter-in-law Bernita Marie Kruse; her two sisters, Sally Nelson Kruse and Elizabeth Nelson, and beloved step-children, cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Susan graduated from Robertson High School in Las Vegas, New Mexico in 1965. She went on to become a registered nurse specializing in occupational safety, completing her degree from Loretto Heights in Denver, Colorado. During her career, she was a fierce advocate for employee safety and well-being. She started working for the City and County of Denver in 1987 and eventually served as a risk manager at Denver International Airport from its opening in 1995 until she retired in 2005. Susan and Rick retired to Trinidad, CO shortly after. Susan is beloved for her genuine kindness, generosity and wit. Her care for others is the hallmark of her life as a spouse, parent, sister, daughter, aunt, grandmother, friend, nurse, mentor, and all of the many wonderful ways she touched lives. We will miss this sassy woman with all of our hearts. A memorial gathering will be held this coming Saturday, February 22nd, at 3:00 pm at the Green Valley Recreation Center.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
