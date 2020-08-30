1/1
Susan E. Stanton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanton, Susan E.

Susan E. Stanton, age 51, of Denver, CO, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born in Colorado Springs on April 16, 1969, daughter of Russ Stanton and Jurhee Speer-Stanton. Susan was an incredibly talented and passionate leader in our region's community and economic development industry for more than 25 years. In 2013 she founded The Stanton Solution, where she offered clients deep knowledge and expertise in land use, real estate development, economic development and government affairs. A quintessential connector, Susan brought together people with ideas, resources, and opportunities. She was active in numerous industry groups, advancing students and women. She was a committed volunteer for the Montbello food pantry and loved her Stapleton/Central Park Neighborhood. Susan graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Technology Management at the University of Denver. Throughout her life she enjoyed skiing, hiking, traveling, and recreating in Colorado's mountains with her friends and family. Susan is survived by her mother; Jurhee Speer-Stanton; husband, Steven Schrenger; son, Grant Schrenger; and brothers Steve Stanton and Stuart Stanton; and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Russ Stanton.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved