Stanton, Susan E.Susan E. Stanton, age 51, of Denver, CO, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born in Colorado Springs on April 16, 1969, daughter of Russ Stanton and Jurhee Speer-Stanton. Susan was an incredibly talented and passionate leader in our region's community and economic development industry for more than 25 years. In 2013 she founded The Stanton Solution, where she offered clients deep knowledge and expertise in land use, real estate development, economic development and government affairs. A quintessential connector, Susan brought together people with ideas, resources, and opportunities. She was active in numerous industry groups, advancing students and women. She was a committed volunteer for the Montbello food pantry and loved her Stapleton/Central Park Neighborhood. Susan graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Technology Management at the University of Denver. Throughout her life she enjoyed skiing, hiking, traveling, and recreating in Colorado's mountains with her friends and family. Susan is survived by her mother; Jurhee Speer-Stanton; husband, Steven Schrenger; son, Grant Schrenger; and brothers Steve Stanton and Stuart Stanton; and by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Russ Stanton.