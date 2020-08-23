Weil, Susan E.
After a long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma, Susan Elaine Weil passed away at her home in Denver Colorado on August 16, 2020. Susan was born on December 20, 1947 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and was raised in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Bexley High School in 1965 and received a degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Art from the University of Northern Colorado. Susan taught school for more than 30 years, first in Columbus, Ohio; then in Alberta, Canada; Atlanta, Georgia; and finally, for more than 20 years in Denver, retiring in 2003. For the last twenty years of her career, she was an art teacher in the Denver Public School system, ending her career at East High School. Teaching was not just a professional pursuit for Susan, it was her passion. She dedicated her life to educating inter-city children. She loved her students and they loved her. On many occasions and for years after she retired, she would run into former students around town who would yell out "Hey Ms. Weil" and they would always tell her she was the best teacher they ever had and would make sure she knew the profound and lasting impact she had on their lives. Susan was never at a loss for words and would always let you know what was on her mind. She was a complex person: compassionate, loving, tough, stubborn, emotional, "in your face" at times (maybe lots of times) but you always knew where you stood with Susan. If your politics didn't match up with hers, you better watch out-she might just chew your head off. At her core, though, was the love of life and the will to live. She never gave up her battle to beat her cancer, not even at the very end when she was in such great pain. Susan did not want to let go. She had too much she still wanted to say and too many things she still wanted to do. Susan had a passion for so many things, but her true passions were art, her home, and gardening. She had an instinctive, artistic eye that cannot be taught. Anything Susan touched couldn't be merely good but had to be perfect. Her gardens and homes were magnificent, one of a kind creations. And she always dressed with flair and style even when going to her many, many doctor appointments for her cancer treatment. Susan is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Knueven who stood by her side for more than 48 years and never left her alone, especially during her long battle with cancer. Also, survived by her much loved brother and sister-in-law Gary Weil and Amy Greenfield, both of Denver, Colorado and their son, Benjamin Grass of Missoula, Montana as well as her large extended Weil and Knueven family located throughout the United States. Special gratitude is extended to her Arizona cousins, Dr. Judith Engelman and Dr. Mark Engelman for sharing their medical expertise and providing love and emotional support during the many years of her illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sy and Jeri Weil of Bexley, Ohio. Susan was a force of life and will be so missed. She was looking forward to voting in the upcoming election because it is the most important election of our lives. Contributions in her honor may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation-www.myeloma.org
. and you could also honor her by voting in the upcoming election.