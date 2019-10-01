|
|
Temple, Susan Grantz
Susan Grantz Temple, died peacefully at her home in Englewood, on September 19, 2019. Cause of death was pneumonia.
Born in Denver, on November 16, 1954, to William Geddes Temple and Marjorie Grantz Temple, both deceased. She is survived by her older sister Dr. Barbara T. Page of Littleton, older brother David Busey Temple of Cortez, CO and younger brother William Geddes Temple Jr. of Englewood.
Susan attended The Kent School and Colorado State University receiving a B.S. in Psychology. Susan had a bright and intelligent personality. As a teenager the members of her family answered phone calls to the family home as "Susan's house" as most of the calls were for Susan, she was immensely popular. Susan had a great love for animals, especially horses. She was an accomplished hunter/jumper rider and managed a show barn for several years. Susan was also very fond of dogs and was exceptional at raising and training dogs of all breeds. Above all Susan's wit and humor will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will begin at two o'clock pm, October 19, 2019 at her home, 2975 S. Ogden St., Englewood, CO.
Contributions in memory of Susan can be made to RezDawg Rescue Inc.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 1, 2019