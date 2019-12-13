|
|
Cohen, Susan L.
Susan "Suzy" Cohen
(Lichterman) died on December 1, 2019 at age 76 from lung cancer, at home in Palm Springs, California. Born 4/23/1943 in Chicago but raised in California, she was a graduate of Beverly Hills High School, where she met the love of her life, Alan Cohen. She graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in English, then moved with Alan to New Haven, Connecticut, where she began a brief career as a teacher. She followed Alan to Guatemala City, Guatemala, where their children Stephen Andrew and Michael Daniel were born, then Bogota, Colombia, and Arlington, Virginia, before settling in Denver. Early in her adult life she was involved in community theater and directed plays in Guatemala and Colombia. Later, she was the first female stockbroker for Merrill Lynch in their Washington, DC office and then had a very successful career managing investments for clients in Denver and then Tucson, Arizona, before retiring in 2001. Her life exemplified her belief in "Noblesse Oblige," the duty of those who were born fortunate to help the less fortunate. She served as Treasurer of Congregation Rodef Shalom. Later in life, she developed an interest in making jewelry and then was beset by health problems which led her to move to lower altitude in Palm Springs. She was predeceased by her father, George Lichterman, mother, Ruth (Goodheart) Lichterman, brother, Harold Lichterman, and grandson, Noah Cohen. In addition to her husband, Alan, and two sons, Stephen and Michael (Megan), she is survived by five grandchildren: Rachel, Emily, Joshua, Samuel, and Joseph. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jewish National Fund or the . Memorial service, Friday, December 20th, 11:00am, Temple Emanuel, 51 Grape Street.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019