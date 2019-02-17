Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ on the Mountain Parish
3922 West Utah Avenue
Lakewood, CO
Susan was born on November 17, 1939 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to her parents William and Dorothy Sercl. She passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019 at her home in Lakewood, Colorado. Susan worked as a Registered Nurse, was an advocate for the handicapped, and an avid Genealogist. She belonged to the Foothills Genealogical Society of Colorado and was constantly traveling to research her family roots. She was also fond of day trips to the Rocky Mountains to observe wildflowers. Susan is survived by her children, Michael, Peter (Stephanie), and Elizabeth; grandchildren, Alexander and Richelle. Funeral Mass is Tuesday, February 19th at 10am at Christ on the Mountain Parish, 3922 West Utah Avenue, Lakewood.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 17, 2019
