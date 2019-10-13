|
Nicely, Susan Marie
1951 - 2019
beloved Susan Marie Nicely lost her battle with cancer on October 4, 2019 at 68 years of age.
Susan was born in Dolores, Colorado to Edward McRae and Vera McRae, she graduated from Dolores High School in 1969 and attended Fort Lewis College in Durango. Susan married Paul Nicely in 1978 in Cortez, Colorado and found her calling as a loving and caring wife and mother.
As a family they lived in several areas of the country, finally settling in Arvada Colorado.
Susan was loving and supportive to all those around her, and she loved quilting, ancestry research, traveling to and fishing in Mexico, and visiting her grandchildren.
A loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by her husband, Paul Nicely; daughter, Leilani Nicely-Williams and husband Randy Williams of Georgetown, CO; son, Robin Nicely-CPO Navy and wife Elizabeth Nicely of Port Hueneme, CA, and grandchildren, Ethan Nicely and Zoie Nicely of Port Hueneme , CA.
Susan was preceded in death by her mother, father, and siblings, James Earl McRae, Colleen Annette McRae Gibbs, and Charles Edward McRae. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. There are no services scheduled.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 13, 2019