Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Pinehurst Country Club,
6255 W. Quincy Ave.
Denver, CO
Susan Maude (Schlessman) Duncan


1930 - 2019
Susan Maude (Schlessman) Duncan Obituary
Duncan, Susan Maude (Schlessman)
June 22, 1930 - June 1, 2019

Susan Duncan passed away just a few days before her 89th birthday. She lived a fulfilling, active life with endless volunteer activities, a love of sports and countless friends. She and her husband, Jim, raised a combined family of six children, 7 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Susan was preceded in death by her brother, Lee, her husband, Jim, and four of their children.

Her many interests included supporting and volunteering for such organizations as the YMCA, Iliff School of Theology, Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, and Colorado College. She was honored by having the Arvada YMCA named for her. She served on the Board of the Schlessman Family Foundation starting in the 1950's.

Susan enjoyed watching and participating in a variety of sports. In golf, she even scored a hole in one when she was 77. She was an avid Bronco fan and didn't miss a game. She also started a youth sports league, providing joy and character-building opportunities for hundreds of kids. She participated in many bridge groups and excelled in all her various activities.

With all the people she met in life she always was kind, witty, generous, humble, encouraging and supportive. She will be dearly missed, yet it is comforting to know that she joined "Team Heaven" and will be there for eternity.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at noon at Pinehurst Country Club, 6255 W. Quincy Ave., Denver, Colorado 80235

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . For more information about Susan's life, please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on July 7, 2019
