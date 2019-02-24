|
Robbins, Susan
Susan "Sue" Robbins, 67, of Littleton, CO, passed away peacefully from colon cancer on February 20, 2019. Sue loved fishing, camping, reading, crafting, and especially, time with her grandchildren. She grew up in Illinois and graduated from the University of Southern Colorado, where she met the love of her life, Rick, who preceded her in death in 2016. She worked alongside Rick for nearly 30 years running their golf irrigation business. She is survived by her son Brian and wife Alison, daughter Renee and husband Josh, sister Lana, and grandchildren A.J., Parker, Sydney, and Caden. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30am on Thursday March 7th at St. Francis Cabrini Parish, 6673 W. Chatfield Ave., Littleton, CO, 80128. Please bring any special memories or pictures for our memory box. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving/mosaic.html (click blue box)
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 24, 2019