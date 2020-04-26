Susan Ryan Eaton
1950 - 2020
Eaton, Susan Ryan December 29,1950 - April 12, 2020 Teacher Susan Ryan Eaton passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Rex and mother of Ryan and Andrew. She was born on December 29, 1950, the daughter of John and Evelyn Ryan. Susan was a graduate of George Washington High School in 1968 and the University of Northern Colorado in 1972. She taught at Devinny Elementary School before she and Rex moved to Tampa, Florida where they raised their family. She taught for nineteen years at St. Mary's Episcopal Day School. Rex and Susan retired and moved back to Denver in 2014 and were joined by both sons. They attended Montview Presbyterian Church. Susan will be remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor and love of life. She was a loyal and loving friend, aunt, sister, wife and mother. She is survived by Mary Beth Ryan, Patti (David) Brougham, John (Mary) Ryan, Rex, Ryan (Andrea) and Drew (Cassie). Due to Covid 19, a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in Susan's name may be sent to: Denver Hospice, 501 South Cherry Street Suite 700, Denver, CO 80246 or The Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, Denver CO 80205

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 26, 2020.
