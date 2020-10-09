Samuel, Susan



Susan Irene Samuel died unexpectedly on September 29, 2020 at the age of 74 in Silver Spring, MD. Her childhood was divided between Altoona, PA and Long Beach, CA; she lived most of her adult life in Colorado. She will be remembered for her innate ability to foster connections with all kinds of people, her creative and independent spirit, and her deep commitment to family and friends, including in the Jewish community. She was a school teacher and a traveler, a book lover and an excellent cook. Late in life, she took up watercolor painting. She lived for years with multiple sclerosis, repeatedly overcoming obstacles with joy, grace, and persistence. She showed us how to live.



She is deeply missed by her husband, Lynn Rice, children Ellen Lipstein (Jonathan Spaulding) and Andi Fristedt (Peter), grandchildren Asher, Hazel, Charlie, and Zoe, brothers Alan, Jim and Michael Samuel (Jane Martin), as well as her many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Charles Samuel. Donations in her memory can be made to the MS Society or PJ Library.





