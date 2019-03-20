|
Mullins, Suzette
Suzette A. Mullins, 68, of Denver, CO passed away after a long battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease on Monday, March 11th, 2019. Born May 1st, 1950 in Chicago, IL to Clarence and Ann Jass. Suzette is survived by her husband of 48 years, John, her children David and John Patrick, and her brother Rick. She will be greatly missed by those who love her. Suzette was a strong woman with a big heart who never hesitated to speak her mind. She was the first woman in her family to attend college, attaining a degree in Medical Technology from Northern Illinois University. There, she also met the love of her life, John Mullins. She made the decision to leave the workforce to raise their children, but also helped her husband build a successful family business. Always politically active, she donated to and advocated for progressive causes throughout her life. We are all better, stronger people for having had her in our lives. A private service to celebrate her life will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Colorado branch of the - https://www.alz.org/co.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 20, 2019