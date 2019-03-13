|
|
Brown, Sylvia
"Knobby"
1933 - 2019
Knobby Brown of Denver, Colorado, passed away on March 8, 2019. She was born in Connecticut to Lily Louise Smith and Carl Knobloch Sr. Growing up on a farm, she loved tending to the animals. Knobby attended Smith College and sang in the Glee Club, The Chamber Singers, and the Smiffenpoofs, an acapella group. She received an M.A. in Library Science from the University of Denver. In 1955, Sylvia married Mackintosh Brown, a marriage that lasted 53 years until Mack's passing. She was active with Junior League of Denver and The United Way. A Denver Botanic Guild founder in 1960, she later helped form the Mt. Goliath Nature Center, and she was instrumental in creating opportunities for interns in horticultural studies. She also contributed to the Environmental Education Initiative at the Denver Museum of Natural History. Starting in 2009, she found her calling with the DPS Foundation, where she created and funded a support mechanism for after-school vocal music instruction, which benefits numerous students in DPS elementary school choirs. Knobby frequently engaged others in lively dialogue. She was a gifted thinker and writer with unforgettable, perfect penmanship. Hiking and wildflower excursions with friends brought her great joy. She was a passionate gardener, a gourmet cook, and an avid skier and golfer. Most importantly, Knobby was the consummate fly-fisherwoman, who usually outfished the men with her beloved, irresistible dry fly. She is survived by her brother William Knobloch (Audrey), her two children, Susan Kroes (Tim), and Edward Brown (Ann), and her four grandchildren, Jessie and Dylan Kroes, Logan Brown, Abby Lodge (Robert), and great-grandson, Brooks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please contribute to Denver Botanic Gardens or The DPS Foundation. A memorial will be held in the John Mitchell Hall at the Denver Botanic Gardens on April 15, 2019, at 4 p.m.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019