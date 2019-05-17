Home

Craig, Sylvia Rae
April 17, 1933 - May 3, 2019

Sylvia Rae Craig (née Vandervert) passed away peacefully in Tucson, AZ on May 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband and lifelong love, Calvin Thomas Craig. A long time Denver-area resident, she was a loving mother to six children, and was known as Nana to her 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was a devoted wife and nurse, and was a foster parent to 4 teenage girls. Sylvia was born in Lincoln, NE and raised in Spokane, WA where she met Calvin Thomas Craig and was married.
Services will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery where she will be laid to eternal rest with her husband. Contact Calvin Craig at 303-668-5142 for date and time of service.
Published in Denver Post from May 17 to May 19, 2019
