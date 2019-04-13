Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
First Unitarian Society of Denver
1400 Lafayette St.
T. Jefferson Carey


Carey, T. Jefferson
July 2, 1962 - March 29, 2019

T. Jefferson (Jeff) Carey enriched countless lives through his extensive creative work and was loved deeply by family and friends. Please see the tribute to Jeff's life: www.denvercenter.org/news-center/playwright-jeff-carey-through-his-art-his-wounds-became-flowers A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 20 at the First Unitarian Society of Denver, 1400 Lafayette St. Contributions can be made to Karis Community at kariscommunity.org
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019
