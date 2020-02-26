Home

Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Tri-City Baptist Church
6953 W. 92nd Lane
Westminster, CO
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
3698 S. Sheridan Blvd.
Denver, CO
Takazumi Kutsuma Obituary
Kutsuma, Takazumi

Takazumi (Tak or Taka) Kutsuma of Westminster, CO passed away on February 17, 2020 at the age of 92. He was an avid bowler and dog enthusiast. He also enjoyed fishing and working on model planes. Tak was an electrical engineer at Martin Marietta for 30 years and thoroughly enjoyed his work.
He was preceded in death by his parents Masamori Kutsuma and Osei Obata, brother Mori Kutsuma and sister Shiz Chan. Taka is survived by his wife Betty, daughters Tina Kutsuma of Aurora, CO, and Tammy Irvine of Manhattan, KS, and his son Terry Kutsuma of Fort Collins, CO. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 1 niece, 2 nephews, and 2 great nephews.
The viewing, reception, and church service will be held at Tri-City Baptist Church, 6953 W. 92nd Lane, Westminster, CO 80021 beginning at 10:00 am on Monday, March 2, 2020. The interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, CO 80235 at 1:00 pm.
No Koden please. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made on behalf of Tak Kutsuma to the Lutheran Hospice Collier Center, the Denver Dumb Friend's League, or the Denver Rescue Mission.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
