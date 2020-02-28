|
Matsuo, Taku Theodore
Ted (78) passed away peacefully at Collier Hospice on Jan 25th. Born in Sacramento, CA and moved to Denver after the family's release from the Gila River relocation camp at the end of WWII. A '59 Graduate of Denver's North High. He was an exceptional teacher and basketball coach at York Jr and Highland/Skyview High. Survived by his wife Judy, sons Mike (Colleen, daughters Caitlin and Ally) Welch, Trevor (Jennifer, son Koji) Matsuo and daughter Tamara (Ryan, son Kenji, daughter Kaylee) Bray. Celebration of life to be held on Apr 25th.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020