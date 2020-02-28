Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Taku Matsuo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Taku Theodore Matsuo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Taku Theodore Matsuo Obituary
Matsuo, Taku Theodore

Ted (78) passed away peacefully at Collier Hospice on Jan 25th. Born in Sacramento, CA and moved to Denver after the family's release from the Gila River relocation camp at the end of WWII. A '59 Graduate of Denver's North High. He was an exceptional teacher and basketball coach at York Jr and Highland/Skyview High. Survived by his wife Judy, sons Mike (Colleen, daughters Caitlin and Ally) Welch, Trevor (Jennifer, son Koji) Matsuo and daughter Tamara (Ryan, son Kenji, daughter Kaylee) Bray. Celebration of life to be held on Apr 25th.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Taku's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -