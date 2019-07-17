|
Miller, Talmage
12/31/1920 - 6/28/2019
Tal Miller, gentleman aviator and award-winning aircraft salesman departed this earth at the age of 98 to fly with family and friends who preceded him.
He wrote a book about his life, "From the Ground Up", and his title for chapter 3 summed it up well; "Love, Friends and Airplanes". Tal soloed in a J-3 Cub in 1942, became a B-25 Bomber pilot in WW2 and later flew every airplane he could get his hands on. He subsequently launched a career in selling (and flying) airplanes for Combs Aircraft, Denver Beechcraft and ultimately Tal Miller Aircraft.Tal was enshrined into the Colorado Aviation Hall of Fame in 2001. As past President of Silver Wings Fraternity, he was proud of its committee work in recommending that the City of Denver name the DIA Terminal Building after his friend and mentor, Elrey Jeppessen.Tal loved telling a flying story, enjoying a glass of Crown Royal and celebrating special occasions at The Perfect Landing Restaurant. Tal is survived by his wife Yvette Miller, his daughter Colleen Gomez (Bob), grandchildren Alex Gomez, Alaina Brinkhoff and Elyse Vogel, step children Fabia, Scott, Keith and Tracy, 15 step grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Memorials can be made to Wings over the Rockies, 7711 Academy Boulevard, Denver, CO, 80230.
Published in Denver Post on July 17, 2019