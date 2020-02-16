|
|
Hamermesh-German, Tatanya
July 4, 1982 - January 24, 2020
A third generation circus artist and professional aerialist, also excelling in photography, music, and writing. Tatanya inspired students as an elementary school teacher in Cambodia and Queens, NY and when teaching aerial skills. She loved debating concepts, music, and politics with her friends and family. Born in Denver, she succumbed to cancer in NY surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband, Alejandro, her parents and siblings. She continues to help others by the donation of her body to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's Pediatric Transitional Medicine Program. She will be forever loved by her friends and the Coleman and Hamermesh families.
Celebration of Life in Denver, February 29th
11:00 am to 12:30 pm at Sopris Garden, City Park and
1:00 to 3:00 pm Reception at Osteria Marco 1453 Larimer St. and
5:00 to 6:00pm Circus Tribute $10 donation at MOTH, 4321 Broadway St. Unit 5
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 16, 2020