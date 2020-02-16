Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Sopris Garden
Tatanya Hamermesh-German

Tatanya Hamermesh-German Obituary
Hamermesh-German, Tatanya
July 4, 1982 - January 24, 2020

A third generation circus artist and professional aerialist, also excelling in photography, music, and writing, Tatanya loved inspiring creativity in others and performing. She inspired many students in her role as an elementary school teacher in Cambodia and Queens, NY and teaching aerial skills. She loved debating concepts, movies, and politics with her friends and family. Born July 4, 1982 in Denver, she succumbed to cancer in NY on January 24, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband, Alejandro, her parents, Ken and Lynn Coleman, and her brother Max, and sister Mona. She will continue to help others by the donation of her body to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's Pediatric Transitional Medicine Program. She will be forever loved.
Celebration of Life in Denver, February 29th
11:00 am to 12:30 pm: City Park, Sopris Garden
1:00 to 3:00 pm: Reception Osteria Marco (1453 Larimer St.)
5:00 to 6:00pm Tribute to Tatanya in Circus, $10 donation (MOTH, 4321 Broadway St. Unit 5)
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 16, 2020
