Younger, Teddy
09/25/1935 - 10/29/2020
Teddy H. Younger passed away Oct. 29, 2020 at home. Predeceased by wife of 65 years, Janet .Ted is survived by his children Dan (Robin), Cathy, Ted Jr., brother Tim, sister Trudy, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. We all miss this caring man, whose family and friends were so important to him. Ted was the moral compass of the family. A special thanks to daughter Cathy, who gave quality of life to Ted and Janet in their later years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Denver Hospice and The Alzheimer's Association
.