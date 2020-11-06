1/
Teddy Younger
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Younger, Teddy
09/25/1935 - 10/29/2020

Teddy H. Younger passed away Oct. 29, 2020 at home. Predeceased by wife of 65 years, Janet .Ted is survived by his children Dan (Robin), Cathy, Ted Jr., brother Tim, sister Trudy, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. We all miss this caring man, whose family and friends were so important to him. Ted was the moral compass of the family. A special thanks to daughter Cathy, who gave quality of life to Ted and Janet in their later years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Denver Hospice and The Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 399-0692
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved