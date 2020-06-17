BELL, TEMPLE

Temple Bell, beloved daughter, wife, mother and friend passed last Monday. She was born in Skiatook, Oklahoma and graduated from CU with a nursing degree. She served in the Peace Corps, and was a longtime volunteer with the Denver Zoo and Metro Caring, and a member PEO Chapter FI since 1964. She is survived by her son David Bell, and her daughter Patricia Schramm. A virtual memorial service is being planned through Wellshire Presbyterian Church.





