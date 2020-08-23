Tep was such a special and unique person in the lives of so many. Tep became a mentor of sorts-my comadre- when I first worked at the Colorado Migrant Council in 1975. She helped me understand the vibrant world of Chicano politics...she gave me advice and through it all we became close friends...we were both in Washington DC as I worked for a short time at NAFO and have always stayed close as Magdaleno and I married and went off in different directions. We always spoke and stayed close no matter where we found ourselves. She and I were so close to Danny Vallez, who we lost many years earlier. She was also close to Zaph too, a close compadre of Leno's from all the early Chicano power days in Colorado. She was a voice that kept up a thread of history that kept us connected through our lives. She became "mom" to Kamali from Ethiopia, and cared for Julio. She continued to be a social justice activist throughout her life. Tep suffered a number of health challenges, not the least breast cancer..but through them all she never lost her sharp whit and clear political awareness. She will be sorely missed. I will miss her..I could always call and she would be on the other end. Tep, we will see you at the Dia de Los Muertos and hang out again on the other side!

Carolyn Alice Rose-Avila

Friend