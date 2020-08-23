FALCÓN, Tep
October 31, 1945 - August 16, 2020
74, longtime resident of North Park Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Eleanor Tepley. Survived by Jamal Hussein, siblings Gwen Moore, Suzi Macias, and Bill Tepley, uncle Paul, nieces, nephews, and an abundance of godchildren. She spent her life working for social change and fighting for justice. She was a prominent fixture in the Park Hill neighborhood where she was known for her generous nature and community service. Her political passion was well known, to honor her please register and VOTE! In lieu of flowers, please donate to Habitat for Humanity or JoeBiden.com
. A viewing will be held on Monday, August 24 from 2 til 4:30 at Cure D'Ars Church, 3201 Dahlia St. Denver 80207. Masks will be required. A celebration of life ceremony is planned at a later date. Please visit www.cfcscolorado.org/obituaries/
