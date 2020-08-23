1/1
Tep Falcón
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tep's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FALCÓN, Tep
October 31, 1945 - August 16, 2020

74, longtime resident of North Park Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Eleanor Tepley. Survived by Jamal Hussein, siblings Gwen Moore, Suzi Macias, and Bill Tepley, uncle Paul, nieces, nephews, and an abundance of godchildren. She spent her life working for social change and fighting for justice. She was a prominent fixture in the Park Hill neighborhood where she was known for her generous nature and community service. Her political passion was well known, to honor her please register and VOTE! In lieu of flowers, please donate to Habitat for Humanity or JoeBiden.com. A viewing will be held on Monday, August 24 from 2 til 4:30 at Cure D'Ars Church, 3201 Dahlia St. Denver 80207. Masks will be required. A celebration of life ceremony is planned at a later date. Please visit www.cfcscolorado.org/obituaries/ for obituary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Viewing
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Cure D'Ars Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO null
(303)425-9511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 20, 2020
With heartfelt Sympathy, Greg & I are sorry for everything surrounding your loss. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with your family
during your time of sorrow.
Matthew 28:20
Greg & Cathy Dennis
Cathy Dennis
Coworker
August 20, 2020
For many of us Tep was the conscience of the movement. Always reminding us of our commitment to justice and the movement!
She was a remarkable woman, a loyal friend, who stood by her principles in an unwavering way! She had a deep faith that guided her convictions and fueled her motivation for Justice and change. Rest In Peace my sister and friend. You will be missed and remembered always!
Jackie Jaramillo
Friend
August 20, 2020
Tep was like no one I ever met. I worked with her for several years at NAFO, the farmworkers organization, and kept in touch for decades, visiting her in Denver several times. More than anyone, she saw the common humanity and connected with people of any kind and age. Children weren't just kids, they were little people. And today, Tep would say VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!
Clifford Rosenthal
Friend
August 20, 2020
Tep was a force of nature. We who worked at the National Assosciation of Farmworkers cherished her and we know that she loved us as well. She was clear in her faith and I hope she is reaping the benefits of her faith and good deeds. I spoke with her 5 days before she died and her spirit and voice were strong! Love, Sue Hoechstetter
Sue Hoechstetter
Friend
August 20, 2020
Tep was such a special and unique person in the lives of so many. Tep became a mentor of sorts-my comadre- when I first worked at the Colorado Migrant Council in 1975. She helped me understand the vibrant world of Chicano politics...she gave me advice and through it all we became close friends...we were both in Washington DC as I worked for a short time at NAFO and have always stayed close as Magdaleno and I married and went off in different directions. We always spoke and stayed close no matter where we found ourselves. She and I were so close to Danny Vallez, who we lost many years earlier. She was also close to Zaph too, a close compadre of Leno's from all the early Chicano power days in Colorado. She was a voice that kept up a thread of history that kept us connected through our lives. She became "mom" to Kamali from Ethiopia, and cared for Julio. She continued to be a social justice activist throughout her life. Tep suffered a number of health challenges, not the least breast cancer..but through them all she never lost her sharp whit and clear political awareness. She will be sorely missed. I will miss her..I could always call and she would be on the other end. Tep, we will see you at the Dia de Los Muertos and hang out again on the other side!
Carolyn Alice Rose-Avila
Friend
August 20, 2020
A true soldier of service and light of love is now extinguished. Blessings of the Most High for her soul and the family. Greg & Cathy Dennis
CATHERINE DENNIS
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved