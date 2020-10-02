1/1
Teresa Karamigios
1962 - 2020
Karamigios, Teresa
June 30, 1962 - July 10, 2020

Teresa Karamigios was born on June 30, 1962 in Jackson, Michigan and passed away from breast cancer on July 10, 2020. She passed away at the home she loved in Roxborough Park surrounded by family.
Teresa drove to Colorado at age 19 and met her husband John. They were married for 38 years and were blessed with a daughter Kristina and son Dean. She was the proud grandmother of two grandchildren, Logan 6, and Evelyn 3.
Teresa attended night School at Metro State and earned a Masters Degree in Education. She taught in the Jeffco schools for 25 years, the last 22 at Dennison Elementary. We will all miss her beautiful smile and generous nature.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
