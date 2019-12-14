Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Rupert Mayer Chapel, Regis Jesuit High School Girl's Division
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Country Club at Castle Pines
Terrence William "Terry" Stearman


1942 - 2019
Terrence William "Terry" Stearman Obituary
Stearman, Terrence William "Terry"

Terry Stearman passed away December 2, 2019, at the age of 77. He was born on July 30, 1942, in Melbourne, Australia, to the late Kathleen and William Stearman. Loving father of Kelly Bar-Or, Niki Stearman, Michelle Stearman and Duane Stearman. Adoring "Pa" to Sydney, Zoe, Taylor, Madison, Hunter, William and Matthew. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, his brothers Wally, Jimmy, Philip, and sister Kathy. Preceded in death by his brother Ricky. Dearly loved by all who knew him, he will be deeply missed. He leaves behind a legacy of love, honesty, laughter and great golf instruction. A memorial service will be held at Rupert Mayer Chapel, Regis Jesuit High School Girl's Division, from 2-3:30, with a reception following at the Country Club at Castle Pines, from 4-6:30, on December 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the University of Denver Women's Golf Program in memory of Terry Stearman.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
