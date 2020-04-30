Conley, Terry 04/07/1936 - 04/19/2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Terry Thomas Conley announces his passing on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Terry will be remembered with love and appreciation by his children Terry, Julie (Steve) Pata, Jill and Jennifer as well as four grandchildren. He is survived by brother Don Colen (Angela), his sister Kathy Jayne. Terry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years Sue Jones Conley and brother, Boyd Jay Conley. In 1975, Terry accepted the principalship of Columbine High School in Littleton. He had a long and esteemed career as a principal within Jefferson County Schools. He finished his career in Cherry Creek Schools where he served as Assistant Superintendent of High Schools, retiring in 1999. Among his great legacies to his family was caring for his wife for 20 years after she became disabled due to a brain injury. Celebrations of Terry's life will be scheduled in both Boise and Littleton.

