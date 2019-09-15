Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Boulder Municipal Airport, Journeys Aviation Hangar
Terry Edwards


1936 - 2019
Terry Edwards Obituary
Edwards, Terry
08/13/1936 - 08/22/2019

Terry Everett Edwards, of Boulder, beloved husband to Pamela, brother to Clark Edwards, Mitchell, South Dakota, father to Thomas Edwards of Brighton, and Lisa Atkins of Erie, grandfather to Ariella Phillips and Aliyah Atkins, passed away gently but suddenly from this life on August 22nd 2019, at the age of 83, after a short time in the hospital. Please see complete obituary at Crist Mortuary, dignitymemorial.com. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 22nd, at Journeys Aviation Hangar at the Boulder Municipal Airport from 12 to 3 pm. Lunch will be provided. All are welcome.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 15, 2019
