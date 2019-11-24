|
|
Fiske, Terry
12/21/33 - 11/20/19
Attorney
Terry Noble Fiske departed this life peacefully, at home and in the company of family on November 20, 2019. Terry was born December 21, 1933 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to the late Theron Gardner Fiske and Rosalind Noble Fiske. He is survived by his adoring wife of 26 years, Patricia, his sister Kathleen, his three sons and their wives, Jeff and Christine, Greg and Laura, Tim and Sally, stepson Marsten Parker and wife Lori, eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Terry spent time growing up in Shreveport, LA, Omaha NE, Amarillo, TX and Cheyenne WY before settling in Denver in 1960. Terry was a Marine and a Kansas Jayhawk who attended KU on an NROTC scholarship after graduating as the valedictorian from Cheyenne High School in 1951. He went on to serve his commission in the Marine Corps and to graduate from KU Law School at the top of his class. Upon graduation from law school, Terry accepted an offer to join the law firm of Gorsuch, Kirgis, Campbell, Walker & Grover where he began a career that would lead him to become one of the nation's preeminent natural resources attorneys. An active member, long-time trustee and pillar of the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation, he served as its 25th president and as Deputy Solicitor of the United States Department of Interior during the Carter administration.
Terry was a Rotarian if ever there was one. Giving of himself and his time, he and Patricia travelled the world helping others and actively serving the Rotary Clubs of both Denver Mile High and Castle Pines. After retirement from the practice of law, he found special joy in volunteer-teaching at Options High School in Littleton, CO where he helped high school kids from disadvantaged backgrounds learn about, and take interest in, U.S. history, the constitution and the economy. But he was not just an instructor; he became a lifetime mentor and advocate for kids who had neither, but were anxious to succeed. Terry ensured that many of them did.
Throughout his life, Terry was the bright light in the room with his quick wit, brilliant intellect, engaging charm and his extraordinary commitment to learning about and helping others.
Semper Fi Terry!!
A celebration of Terry's life is planned for Sunday, January 12th from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Wellshire Inn on Colorado Blvd. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Pedaling for Parkinsons (pedaling4parkinsons.org) or to the Salvation Army.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 24, 2019