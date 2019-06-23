|
|
Fox, Terry
12/19/1948 - 06/14/2019
Terry Fox, 70 of Lafayette, passed away on June 14, 2019. He was the son of Michael Patrick and Hellen Marian (Carter) Fox, and was born on December 19, 1948 in Denver, Colorado.
Terry proudly served as a Eucharistic Minister at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette and was a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as a past president of the Serra Club. He attended Metro State University in Denver where he obtained a bachelor's degree, majoring in history and minoring in earth science.
He leaves behind many friends and family who will love and miss him dearly.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00 am. A rosary will take place prior to the service at 9:30 am.
In Terry's memory, donations may be made to the Serra Club (1650 38th St # 102W, Boulder, CO 80301), The Knights of Columbus (Knights of Columbus Boulder Council 1183, PO Box 1183 Boulder, CO 80302) or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (715 Cabrini Dr, Lafayette, CO 80026).
Published in Denver Post on June 23, 2019