Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
(715 Cabrini Dr
Lafayette, CO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
(715 Cabrini Dr
Lafayette, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Fox


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry Fox Obituary
Fox, Terry
12/19/1948 - 06/14/2019

Terry Fox, 70 of Lafayette, passed away on June 14, 2019. He was the son of Michael Patrick and Hellen Marian (Carter) Fox, and was born on December 19, 1948 in Denver, Colorado.
Terry proudly served as a Eucharistic Minister at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lafayette and was a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as a past president of the Serra Club. He attended Metro State University in Denver where he obtained a bachelor's degree, majoring in history and minoring in earth science.
He leaves behind many friends and family who will love and miss him dearly.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00 am. A rosary will take place prior to the service at 9:30 am.
In Terry's memory, donations may be made to the Serra Club (1650 38th St # 102W, Boulder, CO 80301), The Knights of Columbus (Knights of Columbus Boulder Council 1183, PO Box 1183 Boulder, CO 80302) or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (715 Cabrini Dr, Lafayette, CO 80026).
Published in Denver Post on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.