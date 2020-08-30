1/1
Terry G. Swanson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Swanson, Terry G.

Terry Gaylord Swanson, 81, of Lakewood, Colorado, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospital, Lakewood, Colorado. Terry was born January 7, 1939, in Livingston, Montana. He was the only child and son of Victor H. and Ada S. (Thompson) Swanson. Terry married Georgia K. Patek, from Billings, on September 10, 1960, in Billings, Montana. Terry's final job was with A.R. Wilfley & Sons Inc. as a test engineer before coming down with encephalitis October 29, 1967, and for the last 20 years of his life he suffered with Alzheimers. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being a husband and father. Terry is survived by his wife Georgia, and a son, Jeff; and many cousins. Terry was a faithful member of Jehovah's Witnesses for many years. He believed in the resurrection hope and living forever in Jehovah's promised paradise earth in perfect health. Cremation has taken place by the Cremation Society of Colorado and Horan and McConaty Mortuary. Memorial services will be held through Zoom, as a video phone/computer virtual memorial, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19. Any correspondence and condolences may be mailed to 9725 E. Harvard Ave. BB453; Denver, CO 80231




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in www.denverpost.com on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved