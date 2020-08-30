Swanson, Terry G.



Terry Gaylord Swanson, 81, of Lakewood, Colorado, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospital, Lakewood, Colorado. Terry was born January 7, 1939, in Livingston, Montana. He was the only child and son of Victor H. and Ada S. (Thompson) Swanson. Terry married Georgia K. Patek, from Billings, on September 10, 1960, in Billings, Montana. Terry's final job was with A.R. Wilfley & Sons Inc. as a test engineer before coming down with encephalitis October 29, 1967, and for the last 20 years of his life he suffered with Alzheimers. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being a husband and father. Terry is survived by his wife Georgia, and a son, Jeff; and many cousins. Terry was a faithful member of Jehovah's Witnesses for many years. He believed in the resurrection hope and living forever in Jehovah's promised paradise earth in perfect health. Cremation has taken place by the Cremation Society of Colorado and Horan and McConaty Mortuary. Memorial services will be held through Zoom, as a video phone/computer virtual memorial, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19. Any correspondence and condolences may be mailed to 9725 E. Harvard Ave. BB453; Denver, CO 80231









